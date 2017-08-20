S’water is dominant in its first scrimmage

Ben McGehee watched his new team score a total of five touchdowns Friday vs. Lubbock High. In turn, Sweetwater’s defense prevented the Westerners from finding the end zone in the first scrimmage of the year for both squads.

The only downside was that McGehee had to watch from the pressbox after a freak knee injury earlier in the evening. However, the new Sweetwater head coach was still able to get on the field afterward and give a pep talk while on crutches.

Beginning with Sweetwater’s first touchdown on just its third play, the Mustangs were able to dominate the action despite having a less than flawless effort against the Westerners.

Read more in our print or online edition.