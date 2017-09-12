S’water volleyball team remains on road

Sweetwater goes to Wall today after losing a dual volleyball match at Lubbock Monterey on Saturday. It fell to Midland Greenwood 25-21, 13-25, 13-25, 18-25 and then to Lubbock Monterey 10-25, 26-24, 12-25, 19-25. Hannah Mobley finished with 13 digs and seven kills against Greenwood while Charity Thompson had six kills, three digs and one block; Elli Lehnert had 19 assists, 11 digs, one kill and two aces; Sonora Medellin had 18 digs and one ace; Sadie Fish had 13 digs and three aces; Shavie Green had six kills, eight digs, two assists and three blocks; Jessica Poe had two digs, two aces, four kills and two blocks; Marissa Villanueva had seven digs and one assist; and Riley Dodd had two digs and three kills.

