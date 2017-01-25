School Board calls for May 6 election

SWEETWATER - With an eye towards the future, the Board of Trustees for the Sweetwater Independent School District met for their regular monthly session on Monday evening. Among items discussed were the upcoming election as well as retirements and new hires.

“The School Board election is a legal process with the election calendar being set by the Secretary of State.” Laura Bedgood, Filing Officer for Sweetwater ISD said.

This year, the election will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017, coinciding with the city election, as well. If there is no one running to oppose the names on the ballot, the School Board reserves the right to cancel the election. (See story remainder in Wednesday, Jan. 25, or E-Edition of The Sweetwater Reporter.)