Bonnie Wilkinson set new Roscoe High School marks in the girls triple jump (36-11 1/2) and 400-meter dash (59.25) at the UIL state track meet this past May. Wilkinson is a junior at RHS. Her sister Lyndi previously held the record in the triple jump (34-11 1/2), set in 2015. Katherine Duncan set the previous mark in the 400 (59.41) in 1997.