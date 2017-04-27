SEED Executive Director to speak at TSTC Commencement

Ken Becker, executive director of the Sweetwater Enterprise for EconomicDevelopment (SEED), will speak at the Texas State Technical College spring commencement ceremony, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Abilene Civic Center.

Becker moved to Sweetwater in 1982, where he started and operated a construction company. He served as the executive vice president for the Sweetwater Chamber of Commerce for 10 years before becoming the associate vice president at Texas State Technical College in Brownwood. Becker took on his current position of executive director at SEED in 2007.

TSTC awards associate degrees and certificates in areas such as Aviation Maintenance, Computer-Aided Drafting & Design, Emergency Medical Services, Environmental Technology, Nursing, Welding, Wind Energy and more.

TSTC in West Texas expects to award nearly 150 degrees and certificates across its four campuses Friday.

Who: Texas State Technical College students, faculty and staff; SEED Executive Director Ken Becker

What: Texas State Technical College Spring Commencement Ceremony

When: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Abilene Civic Center, 1100 N 6th St., Abilene.