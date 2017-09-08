SEED Housing Survey Drawing to a Close

The Sweetwater Enterprise for Economic Development (SEED) is sponsoring a survey that will provide information which will help our community and the area to plan and prepare for the future. Housing is a key element of any community and the important aspects include the availability, location, condition and quality, type and size and costs. This survey will help the City of Sweetwater and other local agencies better understand our present situation, changes we may need to make, and new choices that may need to be offered.

The results of this survey will be be made available to the general public and community leaders. By donating a few minutes of our time, we will help decision makers in Sweetwater have the information they need to plan for the future. Information collected by this survey will be displayed in aggregate only, keeping all individual responses private and confidential.

What do SEED needs is simple. Below is a link for the Employee Survey. Please distribute this survey to those working in Sweetwater. SEED is trying to reach as many working individuals in our community as possible. If your employees do not have an email address for you to forward the link to, and require a hard copy, please reach out to Ken Becker or Larissa Place at SEED as soon as possible. We can print off copies of the survey as well as a postage paid return envelope. This paper version will still beanonymous.

The survey will be closed on September 8, 2017. Please have all paper copies back to the SEED office at that time.

