SEED Meeting May 8

The Board of Directors of the Sweetwater Enterprise for Economic Development, Inc, of Sweetwater, Texas, will meet in regular session on Monday, May 8, 2017, at 10:30 AM, at the SEED offices (Chamber Board Room -1" Floor) located at 810 E. Broadway, Sweetwater, TX.

1.) Call to order

2.) Prayer

3.) Action Items:

a) Review and consider approving the minutes of the April 2017 meeting. (Page 2)

b) Review and consider approving the March 2017 financial statements. (Page 3-7)

c) Review and consider approving payment of accounts payable.

d) Board to consider entering Executive Session under Sections 551.087, 551.072, and 551.074 of the Texas Government Code, to discuss economic development/real property negotiations/personnel matters. No action will be taken in the Executive Session as it is not permitted by law.

e) Board to consider re-entering Regular Session.

4.) City Manager Update

5.) Marketing/Admin. Director Update

6.) Executive Director Update

7.) Adjourn

In accordance with Texas Government Code Chapter 551.041, the SEED Agenda was prepared and posted on this the 3rd day of may 2017 at 10:30AM.