SEED signs Community Development Strategies for housing study

The Sweetwater Economic Development Board of Directors (SEED) have signed on for a new housing study. At their regularly scheduled July meeting, SEED entered into a contract with Community Development Strategies (CDS) of Houston to do an extensive “Housing Demand Study” that will benefit the community, community development and financial aspects of Sweetwater.

Larissa Place, SEED Assistant Marketing Director, is scheduling meetings with local major employers, bankers, real estate agents and other business professionals for Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3. CDS representatives will be on hand in Sweetwater to meet with these industry sectors to compile extensive data for their report...To read more, please see our print or online edition.