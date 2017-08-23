SEED Sponsoring Housing Survey for Community

The Sweetwater Enterprise for Economic Development (SEED) is sponsoring a survey that will provide information which will help our community and the area to plan and prepare for the future. Housing is a key element of any community and the important aspects include the availability, location, condition and quality, type and size and costs. This housing survey will help the City of Sweetwater and other local agencies better understand Sweetwater’s present situation, changes the community may need to make, and new choices that may need to be offered.

The results of the survey will be be made available to the general public and community leaders. By donating a few minutes of your time, you will help decision makers in Sweetwater have the information they need to plan for the future. Information collected by this survey will be displayed in aggregate only, keeping all individual responses private and confidential.

