Several area girls make it to Austin

Roscoe’s Bonnie Wilkin-son is returning to the state meet, this time in three events. And sister Lyndi will be joining her this time to make the trip to Austin.

Lyndi, a Class 1A state qualifier her first two years, is making her third trip as a senior after missing out this past year. She made it Saturday by winning the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.91 at the Region I-2A meet held at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium.