Shelter seeking adoptees for two dogs, one kitten

Wednesday morning, the Sweetwater Animal Control Shelter reported that they are seeking willing adoptees for three animals, a 5-month old Female German Shepard mix, a three to four year old Female Blue Heeler, and four to five month old kitten.

The German Shepard puppy was a very happy, and sociable dog. As soon as Mr. Donald Kite (Sweetwater Animal Control officer) opened the gate, she came right out and immediately greeted me. She also had a snow white coat with brown markings across her stomach and side. She seemed to be in very good health and was very fun to play with. Just remember that German Shepherds are very territorial and protective. They will become aggressive if someone or something unknown comes into their home. Obedience training and socialization is recommended with this breed.

See more in print or online edition.