Sheriff David Warren swears in new Deputy

Sheriff David Warren swore in a new deputy on Thursday, September 7, 2017. Deputy Eddy Hernandez took his oath of office and received his badge in the presence of family and friends to commemorate this special occasion. His mother was present at the ceremony and pinned the badge on him.

Deputy Hernandez began his law enforcement career in December 2015, and was assigned to the communications section of the Nolan County Sheriff's Office. He worked as a telecommunicator while attending the West Central Texas Law Enforcement Academy, in Abilene, and was among a total of 24 cadets who graduated training on August 30, 2017, acquiring the title, Texas Peace Officer