SHOT hosts clinic at Nolan County Coliseum

The Stock Horse Association of Texas (SHOT) began hosting a horse training clinic Friday morning in the Nolan County Coliseum. Beginning at 8 a.m. SHOT officials took the arena and got all the students down in the Coliseum on their horses.

Clinicians Jan Dublin, Bozo Rogers, and Earnest Wilson helped to teach four stock horse principles, trailing, pleasure, reining, and cow. The instructors divided the participants into groups of 15 to 20 riders and began teaching them the basics of stock horses.

