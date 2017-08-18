SHS, area teams get 1st exams

All four Nolan County high school football teams get a taste of competition against an unfamiliar foe for the first time today.

Their scrimmages will be a primer for their Sept. 1 season openers when all the games begin to count.

In addition, it will be the first time for Sweetwater fans to see Ben McGehee — who was hired in February to replace Shane Mobley as head coach — in action in a game-type situation as his team scrimmages Lubbock High at Mustang Bowl.

