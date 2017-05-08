SHS coordinators named

Since starting March 1 as Sweetwater High School’s new head football coach and athletic director, Ben McGehee has been very busy trying to assemble his staff of assistant coaches.

In that time he’s brought on Dexter Knox as the new SHS defensive coordinator, and Blake Spears to be the new offensive coordinator.

McGehee also announced on Friday the hiring of Kirk Byrd as strength and conditioning coach and girls coordinator, and Cody Mor-rison as assistant football and boys basketball coach.