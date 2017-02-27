SHS girls dominate at Classic

To say that Sweetwater High School dominated its Girls Golf Classic at Sweetwater Country Club would almost qualify as an understatement.

Sweetwater’s No. 1 team fired a two-day score of 684 to capture the Division I title — by a whopping 189 shots — over second-place San Angelo Lake View, which had a score of 873.

Sweetwater’s No. 2 team shot 880 in Division II to beat out Clyde (909) and Abilene High (910).

Kensi Chowning was equally dominant in the Division I medalist race. She shot 71-77-148 — the only golfer to shoot in the 70s on both days. The next best scores in the field came from two of her Sweetwater teammates, Journee Pugh and Christa Martin at 173. Pugh won second place over Martin after a two-hole playoff. Sweetwater’s other No. 1 team golfers, Brooke Hefner (190) and Rhylee Meneses (197) were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Jaelynn Page led Sweet-water No. 2 with a two-day 212 total and was the third-place medalist, while Maddie Baucum (214) was fourth. Avery Allen and Katelyn Guzman shot 222 to tie for seventh, Alexis Heiskell shot 224 to finish ninth and Katy Nixon shot 238. The medalist winner was Mikaela Cates of Clyde with a score of 182.

Baucum competed as a medalist only on both days, as did Miranda Sloan, who had a 239 total.