SHS girls powerlifters win title at Cooper meet

Sweetwater High School had a number of athlete who performed well Friday at a powerlifting meet at Abilene Cooper High School.

Four SHS athletes won their weight classes, including three in the girls division. SHS beat out Clyde 32-25 to capture first place in the team standings.

Girls winners for Sweet-water were Whitney Garcia (640) in the 165-pound class, Jessica Serrano (565) in the 181-pound class and Allison Torres (740) in the 259-plus class.

In addition, Sheyla Bar-rera (640) was second in the 259-pound class, Kinsey Barnett (425) was third in the 132-pound class, Sierra McCoy (560) was fourth in the 259-pound class and Kathryn Browning (420) was fifth in the 114-pound class for the Lady Mustangs’ other points.

For the Sweetwater boys, Carlos Gallegos lifted a total of 1,205 pounds to win the 275-pound class. Also pick-ing up points for Sweetwa-ter were Raymond Delgado (1,185), who was second in the 242-pound class; Gabriel Salazar (1,075), who was third in the 181-pound class; and Jeremiah Barrera (1,225), who was third in the superheavyweight class.

Clyde won the boys team title with 29 points, finish-ing just one point ahead of second-place Jim Ned and three ahead of third-place San Angelo Central.