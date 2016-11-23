SHS girls pull away in 2nd half from CHS

After leading by just two points, 22-20, at halftime, the Sweetwater High School girls basketball team Tuesday broke from Abilene Cooper in the third quarter by going on a 20-7 run to open a 15-point advantage over the visitors.

Cooper never got closer than 10 points after that as the Class 4A Lady Mustangs rolled to a 63-49 win over the Class 5A Lady Cougars.

Baylie Lindsey, who had a team-high 19 points, began the second-half surge after Cooper had tied the game at 22 by hitting a 3-pointer and a layup. After Cooper cut it to 29-25, Davina Walker hit a pair of buckets to ignite a 13-2 run that was capped by a buzzer-beating putback by Shavie Green to end the third period.

Read more in our print or online edition.