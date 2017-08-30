SHS loses to Permian

Despite a 3-0 defeat on Tuesday to Odessa Permian in a non-district volleyball match at Mustang Gym, Sweetwater coach Morgan Doyle said her team’s effort was “amazing” and bore no resemblance to its play over the weekend in Lubbock.

“They played really well,” Doyle said after Tuesday’s match. “It was like two different teams. The girls did well adjusting to the new lineup and rotations.”

Permian, a 6A school, won the match 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 but didn’t dominate.

