SHS netters start fall year with a defeat at Lake View

Sweetwater High School’s tennis team was defeated by San Angelo Lake View in its season-opening match on Monday at Lake View and also played Amarillo Palo Duro here on Tuesday. Results from Lake View follow:

Boys doubles — Brody Frieda and Isaiah Pena lost 1-8; Michael Malone and Jake Roden lost 1-8; Noah Gonzales and Calen Hughes lost 7-9; Michael Malone and Max Berry lost 4-8.

Girls doubles — Lily Smola and Zoe Hunt lost 3-8; Allison Marlett and Madyson Gilmore lost 5-8; Victoria Pena and Kristina Rando lost 6-8.

