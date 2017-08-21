SHS places 7th at San Angelo

SAN ANGELO — An up-and-down couple of days for the Sweetwater volleyball team at San Angelo’s Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament ended with a win Saturday over Ingram in the seventh place game of the Bronze Bracket.

Sweetwater (5-12) played a total of six games at the two-day event, placing third in Friday’s pool play to qualify for the Bronze Bracket. Sweetwater lost to Lubbock Coronado and Monahans in pool play before beating San Angelo Lake View’s JV team. In bracket play, the Lady Mustangs were beaten by Midland Greenwood and Wall before coming back for a straight-set victory over Ingram by scores of 25-13 and 25-22.

“Friday was a roller coaster,” said coach Morgan Doyle, “but we finally played as a team and showed what we are made of against Monahans.”

Read more in print or online edition.