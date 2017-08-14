SHS takes consolation crown in Abilene

ABILENE — The Sweetwater High School volleyball team, after losing all four matches in pool play Friday and again to start bracket play, earned its first two match wins of the 2017 season at the Bev Ball Classic to win the consolation title of the Silver Bracket on Saturday.

Sweetwater lost to Colorado City, Abilene High, Burleson and Lubbock Monterey in pool play and Lake View to begin bracket play before finally picking up its first win over Breckenridge, followed by a win over Fort Worth Western Hills in the consolation title game.

The Lady Mustangs defeated Breckenridge 26-24, 25-22 and then knocked off Western Hills 25-10, 25-14 in the consolation bracket final.

