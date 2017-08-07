SHS v’ball, tennis teams to play 1st matches today
By:
Ron Howell
Monday, August 7, 2017
Sweetwater High School’s volleyball and tennis teams begin their seasons today.
The volleyball teams go to Denver City to play their opening matches, while the tennis teams will travel to San Angelo to play not only San Angelo but also Fort Stockton and Brownwood.
The first home matches are Tuesday. The volleyball teams host Lake View, while the tennis teams entertain Amarillo Palo Duro.
