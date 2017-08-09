SHS v’ballers drop 1st two ‘17 matches

Sweetwater High School was unable to sustain good starts in volleyball matches against Denver City and San Angelo Lake View to begin its 2017 season.

On Monday, Sweetwater was beaten at Denver City 25-20, 10-25, 19-25, 17-25.Charity Thompson led the Lady Mustangs with six kills, while Elli Lehnert had five kills and Riley Dodd, Hannah Mobley and Jessica Poe four. Other leaders were Marissa Villanueva with eight digs and Lehnert with 11 assists.

“I was very proud of the effort and hard work,” said coach Morgan Doyle. “It’s tough having only 3-4 days to prepare for the start of the season but they all fought hard battles and persevered. There are always things we can work on and we plan on doing so in the coming days and weeks. I’m excited for what this season has in store.”

