The Sweetwater High School varsity volleyball team is playing in a tournament this weekend in Lubbock. Standing from left are team manager Annisa McCollom, Riley Dodd, Shavie Green, Jessica Poe, Charity Thompson, Hannah Mobley, Sadie Fish, head coach Morgan Doyle; and seated are Sonora Medellin, Marissa Gonzales, Marissa Villanueva, Elli Lehnert and Kara Lehnert.

Courtesy Photo