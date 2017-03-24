SIS Jump Rope team to perform this Saturday at Spurs game

The Sweetwater Intermediate School (SIS) jump rope team will head to San Antonio Saturday to perform that evening at the AT&T Center featuring the Spurs game. This year is a first time event as head coach for Carla Lambert. She assisted Dawn Cornutt last year who was coach for the team 15 years prior. Lambert's assistants this year are Alison Gayton and Marchelle Bowers.

The team has been performing at different events this school year since January 17. They have performed at numerous universities and schools such as Sweetwater High, Texas Tech, Abilene Christian University, Howard College, West Texas College, Lubbock University and are now ending the season with the San Antonio Spurs.

See full article in print or e-edition of the Sweetwater Reporter.