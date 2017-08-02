SISD Ambassador Program now open to applicants

The new Sweetwater Independent School Superintendent, Dr. George McFarland, is looking for fifteen interested individuals to join the SISD Ambassador Program.

The mission of the Sweetwater ISD is to ensure that even student is successful in all aspects of their learning for life. The SISD is all about promoting purpose, people and pride in our community.

Thus, there is an invitation for anyone interested to fill out an application for the SISD Ambassador Program

The SISD Ambassador Program is being implemented to serve as an instrument through which any interested citizens of the community may gain a better understanding of public school operations, specifically tailored to the operations of Sweetwater ISD. The program will give participants the opportunity to learn more about the district mission, its vision, its values and its goals.

