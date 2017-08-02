SISD Ambassador Program open for applications

The New Sweetwater Independent School Superintendent, Dr. George McFarland, is looking for fifteen individuals to join the SISD Ambassador Program.

The Mission of the Sweetwater ISD is to ensure that even student is successful in all aspects of their learning for life. The SISD is all about promoting purpose, people and pride in our community.

Thus, there is an invitation for anyone interested to fill out an application for the SISD Ambassador Program

The S!SD Ambassador Program is being implemented to serve as an instrument through which any interested citizens of the community may gain a better understanding of public school operations, specifically tailored to the operations of Sweetwater ISD. The program will give participants the opportunity to learn more about the district mission, its vision, its values and its goals.

The participants will also learn about day-to-day district operations with regard to business operations and school finance, curriculum, instruction, and assessment in the district, as well as district extra-curricular and co-curricular program offerings. They will also learn about board member roles and responsibilities, as well as the unique role of the superintendent position and its inherent responsibilities...To read more, please see our print or online edition.