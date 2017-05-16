SISD Board Meeting Highlights

The Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Independent School District met for their in a regular session on Monday, May 15 at 5:30 PM at the Administration Building.

Recognized for their achievements were the SMS Band, SMS Robotics, FFA-CDE as well as the Girls Golf team.

The recent election of May 6 was canvassed and new and returning board members were sworn in and duly certified. Jeff Allen, Domingo Castillo, Mark Meneses. Each were read the Officer Statement and took the Oath of Office.

Outgoing board member, Russ Petty thanked all of his fellow board members for their team work and cooperation through the years.

Following this was the Nomination of Board President, Vice President and Secretary. These are Leah Andrews as President, Becky Jimenez as Vice President and Jana Hall as Secretary. This was overwhelmingly approved by the Board.

