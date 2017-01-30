SISD gets recognized with other school districts across the state this month

January is School Board Recognition Month and Sweetwater ISD joined other districts across the state to thank these local leaders for their dedication and willingness to serve as advocates for our children and public schools. As elected officials, they are the voice of their communities, serving first and foremost in the best interest of Texas schoolchildren.

Sweetwater Mayor Jim McKenzie presented Sweetwater school trustees with a city proclamation at the Monday, Jan. 23. board meeting recognizing the board for their dedicated service.

“I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing the dedication and hard work of local school board members and in working with them to mold an education system that meets the needs of both today’s and tomorrow’s children,” McKenzie said within the proclamation. (See story remainder in Monday, Jan. 30, or E-edition of The Sweetwater Reporter.)