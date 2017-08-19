SISD School Board approves new Principal at SIS, Teacher of Year convocation on August 22

The regular school board meeting for the Sweetwater Independent School District Board of Trustees was held on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30.

The Board entered into a closed session at the very start of the meeting. When the meeting reconvened into open session, the Board considered and took action on the employment of Mandy Welch for Principal of Sweetwater Intermediate School.

Originally from Anson, Welch’s father was a farmer and her mother was an educator a middle school teacher and principal. Welch went to ACU, received her Communications Degree and also received her Education Certification. For six years she was a speech pathologist and then for the next six years, she was an elementary classroom teacher for third and fifth grades. Welch then taught at the middle school and then finished her Administration Certification. She then took an intervention specialist position for Abilene High for two years and worked with low socio-economic sophomores who had poor behavior and poor attendance. Completing this, Welch had worked at all three levels of education. She was hired back at madison as Assistant Principal and then for the last two years, Welch worked as an Instructional Specialist at Craig Middle School.

