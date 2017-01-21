SISD seeks community involvement for superintendent search

The Sweetwater Independent School District Board of Trustees has employed Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to assist with the search for a new superintendent to replace Terry Pittman who is retiring from Sweetwater ISD in June.

The Board has requested that school personnel and the public be involved in the search.

Community involvement meetings will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

The TASB search consultants will lead discussions with community residents.. The schedule of these meetings is as follows:

Time Group Location

10:30 AM Administrators The Hub @ SHS

Noon Community members SHS Auditorium

1:30 PM SISD Support Staff The Hub @ SHS

4:00 PM All Elementary Teachers and Staff SIS Cafeteria

4:00 PM All Secondary Teachers and Staff SHS Auditorium

6:00 PM Board of Trustees SISD Board Room

7:00 PM Community members SHS Auditorium

The Sweetwater ISD Board of Trustees encourages all members of the community to attend and share their thoughts and insights. Even though meetings are designated for specific groups, each meeting is open to any interested person who wishes to attend .

If those who cannot attend, they can go to: http://surveys.tasb.org/s3/sweetwater-english and complete an online survey.