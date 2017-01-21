SISD seeks community involvement for superintendent search

Staff Writer
Saturday, January 21, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX

The Sweetwater Independent School District Board of Trustees has employed Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to assist with the search for a new superintendent to replace Terry Pittman who is retiring from Sweetwater ISD in June.
The Board has requested that school personnel and the public be involved in the search.
Community involvement meetings will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
The TASB search consultants will lead discussions with community residents.. The schedule of these meetings is as follows:

Time                             Group                                                   Location
10:30 AM          Administrators                                       The Hub @ SHS
Noon                 Community members                             SHS Auditorium
1:30 PM           SISD Support Staff                               The Hub @ SHS
4:00 PM           All Elementary Teachers and Staff          SIS Cafeteria
4:00 PM          All Secondary Teachers and Staff          SHS Auditorium
6:00 PM          Board of Trustees                                 SISD Board Room
7:00 PM            Community members                             SHS Auditorium

The Sweetwater ISD Board of Trustees encourages all members of the community to attend and share their thoughts and insights. Even though meetings are designated for specific groups, each meeting is open to any interested person who wishes to attend . 
If those who cannot attend, they can go to: http://surveys.tasb.org/s3/sweetwater-english and complete an online survey.

