Slick roads cause of multiple accidents

Heavy rains caused accidents along the I-20 in Sweetwater over the weekend. There were numerous wrecks on Sunday due to the rainy and windy conditions, which made visibility difficult in some spots. Traffic along the I-20 was slowed due to the accidents, which had a chain reaction effect and caused some minor accidents on slick roads and caused further accidents as a result. There were no injuries reported by police and emergency workers. The wet weather is expected to leave our area today. Shown above is a picture of the accident scene along the I-20 yesterday.

Courtesy Photo