SMA to present play on Georgia O’Keefe this weekend

The Sweetwater Auditorium is known for many styles of artistic shows. On Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 pm, the SMA will present “Georgia O’Keefe”. Georgia Totto O’Keeffe was an American artist. She was best known for her paintings of enlarged flowers, New York skyscrapers, and New Mexico landscapes. O’Keeffe has been recognized as the “Mother of American modernism”.The production is a one-woman theatrical presentation on the famous artist who change the landscape of visual art in the 20th Century. Georgia O’Keefe will be played by Shirley Fancher of Amarillo, Texas. Mrs. Fancher has professional and community theatre acting experience. As a philanthropist and connoisseur of the arts, Fancher had researched the fascinating O’Keefe. She was asked to present her original show for the Amarillo Museum of Art when they were showing a few O’Keefe originals. Since that first presentation, she has been invited to portray the artist for other art museums.

Although Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium does not have an original O’Keefe art work, Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium volunteers will present a slide show of O’Keefe’s paintings along with Shirley Fancher’s presentation.

According to Mila Gibson, SMA Consultant, “We expect a small, intimate gathering for this event. It is a special bonus for our APPLAUSE members and potential members.

SMA seeks to build community through the cultural arts. Richard Smola, SMA Board President, explained, “We support all the arts. This project combines theatre, visual art, and arts education.”

Smola added, “Even though we are offering this event for our APPLAUSE Members , we will accept new members and donations for others who are interested, especially artists, art and theatre students, and art and theater teachers. “

