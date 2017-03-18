SMS and SHS students participate in art exhibits in Sweetwater and Abilene

Sweetwater Middle School and High School art students participate in Youth Art Month (YAM) at the Nolan County-City Library, located at 206 Elm Street and the Grace Museum, located at 102 Cypress Street in Abilene, with their art work on display.

Art teachers, Mrs. Scharles Kelley and Tiffany Rawlings, have been preparing their students for this special month as the students exhibit their work. It is a time to bring recognition to the amazing talent of art students and the importance of the arts in schools.

Read more of the story in our print or online edition.