SMS volleyball campers

These girls participated in a volleyball camp last week at the Sweetwater Middle School gym. Pictured are, back row standing from left, Kaitlyn McGinley, Brianna Hernandez, Chloee Jones, Vanessa Bugarin, Trinity Kilgore, Addison Page, Faith Santiago and Kylie Reyes; middle row kneeling, Alex Salinas, Zoe Flores, Claire Paty, Laryssa Garcia and Kaylee Aguilar; and front row, Makenzie Ince and Faith Rosas. The camp was led by SMS volleyball coaches Jill Locklar, Al Miller and Lisa Lowry.

Photo by Ron Howell