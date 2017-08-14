Solar Eclipse viewing party at the County-City Library

The County-City Library is joining more than 1,000 libraries across the country to participate in the celestial event of the century, the August 21, 2017 Solar Eclipse. During this national event, the shadow of the moon will sweep across the United States in a narrow band from the-Pacific Ocean to the­ Atlantic Ocean in a spectacle that hasn't occurred in nearly 40 years. It is aptly named the Great American Eclipse. We will have information displayed in the community room the week before, August 14th -19th to better understand what is to be expected of the event...To read more, please see our print or online edition.