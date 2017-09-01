Southeast Elementary participating in school supply drive for Harvey

Southeast Elementary decided to be helping hands for all those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

There are 272 districts serving nearly two million Texas students that are included in the disaster areas.

The school is taking all donations of school supplies for all grades, including extra items like backpacks, teacher supplies and office supplies.

Donations may be dropped off at the Southeast Elementary or sent to school with students.

Supplies will be delivered on September 15 to school districts affected by Hurricane Harvey by Region 14 ESC.