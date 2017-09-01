Southeast Elementary participating in school supply drive for Harvey
Friday, September 1, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Southeast Elementary decided to be helping hands for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
There are 272 districts serving nearly two million Texas students that are included in the disaster areas.
The school is taking all donations of school supplies for all grades, including extra items like backpacks, teacher supplies and office supplies...To read more please see our print or online edition.
