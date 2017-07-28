Special Meeting of Commissioner’s Court August 1

A notice has been given for a special meeting of the Nolan County Commissioner’s Court will be held on the 1st day of August, 2017 at 9:00 A. M., in the County Courthouse Sweetwater, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed.

The agenda items that will be discussed are listed below.

1. Discuss and make any appropriate motions for drainage issues on Quail Run.

2. Discuss and make any appropriate motions regarding Nolan County 2017-2018 Budget.

