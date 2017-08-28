Spikers salvage win on final day of tourney

Sweetwater — after losing all three of its pool matches on Friday at the West Texas Spikefest in Lubbock — came back Saturday to go 1-2 on the final day of the tournament while competing in the Silver Bracket.

“Day One was rocky,” head coach Morgan Doyle said. “We brought Nikki Gutierrez and Mia Valdez up to compete with us this weekend. On Day 2 we completely switched things up. I made Sonora (Medellin) my libero with Mia and Elli (Lehnert) as my setters.

“The first game was spent figuring the new rotations out,” she added. “We then moved on to play (Amarillo) River Road with the new rotation and came out with the win (23-25, 25-10, 25-16). Our defense has been the best it has ever been this weekend. Charity Thompson did an amazing job. I’ve seen her grow so much much over the last year. She can read the floor and make any set work.”

