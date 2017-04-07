Stabbing Victim in Stable Condition

On the morning of 04/07/17 at approximately 0530 hours Officers of the Sweetwater Police Department responded to a 911 call of an aggravated assault in the 700 blk of East Ave B. Officers responded and found 29 year old Rodolfo Hernandez had been stabbed multiple times. Witnesses reported the suspect to be 31 year old Reynaldo James of Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Fire and EMS responded and began to immediately assess Rodolfo and transported him to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is listed in stable condition.

James was able to flee the scene prior to officer’s arrival and a warrant is being sought for the offense of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.