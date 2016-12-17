Stark reality for SW

ARLINGTON — Sweet-water, facing a team that was playing in its third consecutive state title game and also the defending champ-ion, knew it would take a lot of magic to pull off a win Friday at AT&T Stadium.

And for three quarters, the Mustangs — while not able to generate a whole lot of offense against a West Orange-Stark defense that had allowed just 63 points in its first 15 games, with eight shutouts — made enough plays to give them-selves a solid chance of pul-ling an upset.

Sweetwater led 6-0 after a stunning 96-yard fumble return from Luke James just over four minutes into the game.

It came after Stark had driven to a first-and-goal at Sweetwater’s 1 after it had fielded the opening kickoff, only to fumble a handoff that James picked up and ran the other way for a TD.

Sweetwater had one oth-er chance to score before halftime, but Stark held on downs after Sweetwater got to its 11 and responded with an eight-play, 89-yard drive to go ahead 7-6 at halftime.

The Mustangs never had an answer after that, but hung tough on defense and still trailed just 10-6 until an untimely fumble — and injury — with 10:26 to play led to a late surge and a 24-6 Stark victory. (See story remainder in E-Edition and Weekend Edition, Dec. 17-18, of The Sweetwater Reporter.)