Statewide six-man polls
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Sixmanfootball.com
DIVISION II
1. Strawn 3-0
2. Milford 3-0
3. Balmorhea 2-0
4. Richland Springs 2-1
5. Valley 2-1
6. Crowell 3-0
7. Calvert 2-1
8. Follett 2-1
9. Sands 3-0
10. Oakwood 2-1
11. Iredell 2-1
12. Motley County 1-2
13. Grandfalls-Royalty 2-1
14. Panther Creek 3-0
15. Highland 2-1
16. Lueders-Avoca 2-1
17. Petersburg 0-3
18. Loraine 2-1
19. Lefors 2-1
20. Amherst 2-1
21. Aspermont 2-1
22. Jayton 1-2
23. Throckmorton 0-3
24. Blackwell 3-0
25. Morgan 3-0
28. Moran 2-1
31. Paint Creek 1-2
35. Grady 0-3
54. Woodson 1-2
64. Trent 0-3
