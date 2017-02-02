Successful Coming Together of Business Leaders

The monthly Chamber Coffee get together was held on Wednesday, February 1 at Morgan Real Estate in the 200 block of Oak Street. The gathering was hosted by Scott Morgan. The event was to bring together business leaders and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the business. Scott’s father, Frank, started the business in 1966.

“We are humbled by the outcome and the outpouring of support Sweetwater has consistently shown us in the past fifty years and continues to do.” Morgan said.

The Chamber Coffee held two raffles to help celebrate the event. Ryan Strebeck won the first drawing of fifty dollars and Susan Lingle of Workforce Solutions won the second prize of a 1921 Morgan Silver Dollar.

“Our philosophy has always been that the integrity of our people is what matters the most.” Morgan said. “We like to come up with creative ways to promote our company, whether it’s through personal connection, brochures, our online website or our Chamber Coffee. We’d like to thank you for your support. We will now work on the second half of our century.” Morgan said.

The next Chamber Coffee will take place in March, details to follow.