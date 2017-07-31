Suspicious fire at abandoned home; no injuries

Saturday afternoon, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a fire at an abandoned home on Lewis Front St. in Sweetwater was reported to the Sweetwater Fire Department.

Although flames consumed and destroyed the old home, no injuries occurred on the response to the fire or at the site of the fire. At this moment, responders do not know how the fire was started but it quickly spread and engulfed the entire home and the tree in front of the home.

