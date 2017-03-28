SW boys are 5th after 1st leg of district golf

Hosting an event on its course for the second time in under a week, Sweetwater shot 362 Monday as the host team for the first leg of the District 5-4A boys golf tournament at Sweetwater Country Club.

On a day where just three shots separated the top four teams, Sweetwater’s total entering next week’s second leg was good for fifth place.

Sweetwater was paced by Noah Martinez’s 85. The other individual scores were 92s by Ky Hoover and Mar-kus Meneses, 93 by Carson Andrews and 99 by Jacob Greenwood.

