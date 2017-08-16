SW defeats Hirschi

After eight straight losses to start the season, Sweetwater won its third consecutive volleyball match by defeating Wichita Falls Hirschi in straight sets Tuesday at Mustang Gym.

It wasn’t an easy decision, but the Lady Mustangs (3-8) prevailed in all three games by a score of 25-21 over the Lady Huskies.

Sweetwater picked up its first two wins Saturday en route to the Silver Bracket consolation title at the Bev Ball Classic tournament in Abilene.

