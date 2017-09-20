SW falls to C-City in final tuneup

COLORADO CITY — In its final tuneup prior to district, the Sweetwater High volleyball team lost a road match at Colorado City in three games on Tuesday.

Colorado City swept past Sweetwater 25-16, 25-14 and 25-21. Shavie Green had a team-high seven kills.

“The first few possessions we were able to execute, but then fell apart in our serve receive rotation, “coach Morgan Doyle said. “We had trouble hitting through and around their blocks.”

Read more in print or online edition.