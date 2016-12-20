SW has 18 named all-district

Sweetwater had three of

its football players receive

superlative awards on the

All-District 2-4A, Division

II team, and 18 in all earn

all-district honors. A total

of seven players earned first

team honors. All were chosen

based on their regularseason

accomplishments.

Junior linebacker Kiante

McCoy was named the

district’s Defensive MVP,

while junior wide receiver

and defensive back Kobe

Clark was chosen as the

Newcomer of the Year and

senior lineman Tate Rainey

was the recipient of the

team’s Ironman award.

Sweetwater’s first team

selections on offense were

junior Chris Thompson at

quarterback, senior Jacoby

Hunt at running back,

seniors Luke James and

Jordan McGee at wide receiver

and senior Nick Castillo

on the offensive line.

Sweetwater’s first teamers

on defense were senior

Hunter Mobley at linebacker

and junior Isak Alvarez at

defensive back. The team’s

second team selections on

offense were senior linemen

Carlos Gallegos and Keevin

Houston, while making the

second team on defense

were Hunt at linebacker,

senior Keenan Cox on the

line, senior defensive back

Lowell Williams and junior

punter Tristan Longoria.

Receiving all-district

honorable mention were

senior Junior Lawhon on

the offensive line, junior

Jeremiah Barrera on the

defensive line and sophomore

Alex Gallegos at running back.