SW has 18 named all-district
Sweetwater had three of
its football players receive
superlative awards on the
All-District 2-4A, Division
II team, and 18 in all earn
all-district honors. A total
of seven players earned first
team honors. All were chosen
based on their regularseason
accomplishments.
Junior linebacker Kiante
McCoy was named the
district’s Defensive MVP,
while junior wide receiver
and defensive back Kobe
Clark was chosen as the
Newcomer of the Year and
senior lineman Tate Rainey
was the recipient of the
team’s Ironman award.
Sweetwater’s first team
selections on offense were
junior Chris Thompson at
quarterback, senior Jacoby
Hunt at running back,
seniors Luke James and
Jordan McGee at wide receiver
and senior Nick Castillo
on the offensive line.
Sweetwater’s first teamers
on defense were senior
Hunter Mobley at linebacker
and junior Isak Alvarez at
defensive back. The team’s
second team selections on
offense were senior linemen
Carlos Gallegos and Keevin
Houston, while making the
second team on defense
were Hunt at linebacker,
senior Keenan Cox on the
line, senior defensive back
Lowell Williams and junior
punter Tristan Longoria.
Receiving all-district
honorable mention were
senior Junior Lawhon on
the offensive line, junior
Jeremiah Barrera on the
defensive line and sophomore
Alex Gallegos at running back.
